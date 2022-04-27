Atheists call for ban on viewing bodies

Kenyans give their last respects as they view the body of Former President Mwai Kibaki on Monday, April 26, 2022 at Parliament buildings. PHOTO|SILA KIPLAGAT

Kenyans give their last respects as they view the body of Former President Mwai Kibaki on Monday, April 26, 2022 at Parliament buildings. PHOTO|SILA KIPLAGAT





The atheists’ society of Kenya has called on the government to ban the practice of public viewing of the bodies of the deceased.

Terming the practice as archaic, unhealthy, and defunct the association through its president Harrison Mumia urged Kenyans to instead embrace cremation.

“There is a need to create awareness of cremation so as to reduce the likelihood of cultural offense,” he argued.

Additionally, Mumia argues there are potential effects of viewing a deceased body.

“This is when a person thinks they hear or see the deceased in the immediate environment, followed by the realization that the person is dead. These anomalous experiences can cause people to be afraid, sad, or even feel unhappy,” he added.

The uproar comes a time when Kenyans are mourning the late President Mwai Kibaki with his body lying in state for viewing by public.

Hundreds of Kenyans have been streaming into Parliament building to pay their last respects with security beefed up along City Hall Way and Parliament Road entry point to parliament.

In Parliament buildings, mourners are strictly prohibited from taking images and videos of the former President.

The late Kibaki death was announced last week on Friday by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Before breathing his last, the former president had been in and out of Nairobi Hospital for various ailments, including blood pressure.

The former President Kibaki will be buried on April 30th at his Othaya home in Nyeri County.

He is survived by his children Judy Wanjiku, Jimmy Kibaki, David Kagai and Tony Githinji.

Atheists are people who do disbelieve or lack belief in the existence of God or gods.