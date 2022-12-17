Atheists label Pastor Odero a ‘trickster’, ask Kenyans to keep away from his church





Atheists in Kenya Society has labelled Pastor Ezekiel Odero of New Life Church a “trickster” who is deploying fake miracles in an attempt to manipulate and defraud Kenyans.

For that reason, the atheists have implored Kenyans to keep away from Pastor Odero’s church and his ministry.

“Pastor Ezekiel is a confidence trickster masquerading as a Man of God”. He is out to fleece gullible Kenyans by purporting to perform miracles and prophesy in the name of the Gog of the Bible,” the President of Atheists in Kenya Society, Harrison Mumia said on Friday.

Mr Mumia further explained that the likes of Pastor Odero mainly target poor Kenyans who look up the “supernatural” means to solve basic problems.

Pastor Odero has lately been on the headlines following revelations of his miraculous works, ability to attract thousands of congregants and owning a mega church that is slowly transforming into a mega city on the 65-acre piece of land it sits on in Mavueni, Kilifi County.

Pastor Odero’s affluent mega-church, with a sitting capacity estimated to be more than 45,000, also has an executive lounge, restaurants, banks, petrol station, helipad, guest cottages and a residential flat in the same compound. His congregants are welcome to use the helipad currently under construction in the church’s compound.

Under construction in the same compound are an international school, a university, a hospital and additional cottages to host visitors from across the world.

Pastor Odero’s New Life Church has hosted several high profile personalities including Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s wife, Dorcas, fellow clergyman Pastor Pius Muiru and retired Kenyan boxer Conjestina Achieng.

