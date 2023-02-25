Atheists oppose bill that seeks to criminalize homosexuality in Kenya





The atheist community in Kenya has voiced its opposition to a bill sponsored by Homa Bay Member of Parliament, Peter Kaluma, that seeks to criminalize homosexuality in the county.

According to the president of the society, Harrison Mumia, the bill goes against civil freedom of Kenyans. Mr Mumia also said any form of support for the bill will be a disgrace to the country.

“The proposed Bill to criminalize homosexuality in Kenya that the MP for Homabay, Peter Kaluma intends to sponsor is a disgrace to the country. The MP, in his letter, dated February 22, 2023, proposes a life sentence for those found to have engaged in homosexual acts. This bill amounts to an assault on civil freedoms. It is sad that Hon Kaluma is fuelling the repression of the marginalized and oppressed sections of society,” Harrison Mumia said.

“We urge everyone who cares for human rights and democracy to stand up for the rights of the LGBTQ community in Kenya. Everyone who dreams of a better future for all Kenyans, including political parties, should push for fairer, more inclusive laws that would protect the basic rights and freedoms of all Kenyans, including those of LGBTQ people. We will oppose this Bill both in Parliament and in our Courts,” he said.

Mr Kaluma says the proposed bill will protect the family and will not only consolidate all existing laws relating to unnatural sexual acts but also increase the penalty for those convicted of engaging or promoting the acts to imprisonment for life or commensurate sentence.

“I intend to bring legislation to criminalize and punish homosexuality and other unnatural sexual acts; and to further criminalize the promotion of such acts in Kenya,” the MP said in a letter addressed to the office of the National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula.

The proposed laws intends to further the provisions of article 45 (2) of the constitution of Kenya and to protect the family will not only consolidate all existing laws relating to unnatural sexual acts but also increase the penalty for those convicted of engaging or promoting the acts to imprisonment for life or commensurate sentence.

Mr Kaluma has also taken his campaign online with a tweet saying that those who will be found to engage in homosexuality should be sentenced to life.

The MP further said there is a need to arrest homosexuality as well as bestiality and those other unnatural acts before the vices destroy the society.

