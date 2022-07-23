Athletics Kenya official reacts to Team Kenya’s horror show in Oregon

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon poses with the national flag after winning the women's 1500m gold during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 18, 2022. PHOTO | AFP

Athletics Kenya Nairobi Region chairman, Barnaba Korir, has reacted to Kenya’s poor performances at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA. Mr Korir has said AK shares the country’s great disappointment in Team Kenya’s below par performance at the games.

“Admittedly, many Kenyans have been left somewhat dejected by the fortunes of our athletes at the ongoing World Championships in Oregon. As Athletics Kenya (AK), we share the same disappointment and know we could have done better as a team,” Korir said.

By Thursday evening Kenya was placed fifth on the medals table, with 1 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals, behind hosts the United State, Ethiopia, Jamaica and China in that order.

This is arguably the country’s worst performance in recent years at the championships after failing to clinch gold in races that the country normally dominates in global events such as the 1500m, 3000m steeplechase races and the marathons.

The poor results have elicited anger from Kenyans on social media, with many blaming it on poor preparations and other logistical mishaps like the delayed issuance of a visa to sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala who arrived in the US just two hours before taking to the track in the 100m heats.

However, Korir has stated that whereas criticism is welcome, there is need for a sober discussion to chart the way forward. While citing the great performances of Hellen Obiri (10,000m – silver), Margaret Chelimo (10,000m bronze) and Stanley Waithaka Mburu (10,000m – silver), Korir said there are many positives from Team Kenya’s performance in the United States.

“Such heroic feats should give every Kenyans a reason to smile and to look forward to the future with optimism,” he said.