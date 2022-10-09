Atwoli calls for ban on Saudi Arabia employment agencies

The Central Organization of Trade Unions (Cotu) Secretary General Francis Atwoli speaks at the Solidarity Building Headquarters in Nairobi on Thursday, April 28, 2022. PHOTO DENNIS ONSONGO

Francis Atwoli has again weighed in on the plight of Kenyan workers in the Gulf.

In a media interview, the Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) boss specifically responded to an incident where a Kenyan lady was reportedly recorded breastfeeding her employer’s puppies.

Atwoli said: “This girl left Kenya in search of greener pastures but unfortunately landed in Saudi Arabia or somewhere where she is now breastfeeding dogs.”

Adding: “She left her husband and children in Kenya after two months of giving birth and when they realized she can breastfeed, the employer instead of giving her a proper job, he gave this girl a job of breastfeeding his puppies.”

The tough-speaking union boss appealed to the government to ban employment agencies and instead negotiate terms and conditions of employment for Kenyans in the Gulf directly with the various governments.

He also urged President William Ruto to review issues related to outside employment as it has always been advocated for by International Labour Organizations.

His sentiments come at a time when Kenyans have consistently shared harrowing experiences of what they undergo while seeking employment in the Middle East.

About a month ago, Diana Chepkemoi arrived back in the country after enduring untold suffering at the hands of her employer in Saudi Arabia.

Prior to her return, there was public outcry after photos of her looking sickly and extremely malnourished went viral on social media.

It emerge she had been detained in Saudi Arabia by her employer who cut off all communication with her family.

