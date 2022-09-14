Atwoli now hopeful in Ruto presidency, pledges to support the new president

Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli follows proceedings during campaign rally for Azimio la Umoja coalition at Garba Tula town in Isiolo County on June 21, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has expressed hope in the new government of President William Ruto.

Mr Atwoli, an erstwhile harsh critic of President Ruto, has also said that with the campaigns over, reconciliation is what matters as the country moves forward.

“It is important to note that at any given time when Kenyans have failed to move in one direction a problem has always occurred and those who have suffered the most are workers, children and women. Therefore, the inauguration speech by President William Ruto must be taken seriously as it plants a sense of hope in Kenyans,” Mr Atwoli said.

Mr Atwoli also congratulated the president after taking the oath of office, saying workers in the country will rally behind the president and will support him.

“As workers, we support the President’s call for unity and reconciliation as we hope and trust and call upon other Kenyans of goodwill to have all hands-on deck,” Mr Atwoli said in a statement.

Mr Atwoli added that at this time, Kenya is bigger than any individual, especially those who were involved in the concluded political campaigns. He added that the government can only be able to put in place mechanisms to spur economic growth through unity among its people.

The workers union boss added that it has always been the tradition of workers to work with the government of the day which provides a conducive working environment for workers.

In the past Mr Atwoli has never had any kind words for President Ruto and was an ardent campaigner of Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

During the campaigns, Mr Atwoli dismissed Dr Ruto, saying Mr Odinga was best suited to address the affairs of workers in the country.

