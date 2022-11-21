Atwoli reelected 4th time as International Trade Union Vice President





Central Organisation of Trade Union (Cotu) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has been reelected to serve for a forth time as the Vice President of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC). Mr Atwoli will serve for four more years.

According to Cotu, Mr Atwoli’s name was proposed on the floor of over 2,000 delegates to the congress and unanimously approved during the ongoing 5th congress in Melbourne, Australia.

He was elected unopposed to the seven-member credentials committee, which is vital within the architecture of ITCU which determines who qualifies as a delegate of ITCU to participate son election.

The seven-member credentials committee also reports on the composition of various delegations per country as well as the extent of their individual voting power.

At the same time, the72-year-old Atwoli was elected unopposed as a titular member to the General council of ITCU to represent Eastern Africa Region after being proposed by a delegate from Tanzania and seconded unopposed by his colleagues in the region.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Atwoli appreciated the trade union and thanked them for having confidence in his leadership.

“The position you have just bestowed upon me this morning isn’t an easy one. You are sending me to war, to fight for working men and women wherever they are in the world, I’m only your soldier whose actions will always come from you, the commanders and I will never let you down. I will stand for your interests and put up my life for you always,” Mr Atwoli said.

He also assured ITUC General Secretary Luca Visentini from Italy of the support from Cotu in ensuring that he delivers his visions.

Also, Mr Atwoli welcomed Visentini to Kenya, as the county plans to host Congress of ITCU-Africa, which will bring out over 1,00 delegates from Africa and beyond.

The Cotu boss also serves as member of International Labour Organization (ILO) governing body, and he is the President of the Organisation of African Trade Union Unity (OATUU).

