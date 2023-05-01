Atwoli: Why I married Mary Kilobi

COTU secretary general Francis Atwoli and his wife Mary Kilobi at the Labour Day celebrations. PHOTO: COURTESY

Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) secretary general Francis Atwoli has today spoken about the key roles his younger wife Mary Kilobi plays in his life. Atwoli said his wife, Mary, a journalist, ensures all his affairs are well looked after. Atwoli, while addressing Labour Day celebrations in Nairobi on May 1, 2023, also suggested that age is catching up with him. Atwoli, 73, whose wife, Mary Kilobi is half his age explained the reason he married her is that she can protect his wealth as well as take care of his health.

“Mary’s job is to check whether I have worn my socks properly and if my shirt is well-ironed. The right time for me to take medicine, she reminds me,” Atwoli said amid laughter from Kenyans.

He further stated that his wife keeps all his documents in check explaining that if he hired a personal assistant, they would steal from him.

“If I employ someone else as my personal assistant, they will steal from us. If I want to go abroad, Mary makes sure I am not late and the tickets are okay. That is Mary’s work,” Atwoli said.

Atwoli and Mary Kilobi got married back in June 2018.

Atwoli, an outspoken trade unionist, met Mary Kilobi when she was still in University in Kampala.

Kilobi’s entrance into Atwoli’s life was met with resistance from one of his other wives, leading to a public spat.

