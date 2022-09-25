Aunt Jemimah mourns unborn baby, one year on





Actress Wangui Nguri popularly known as Aunt Jemimah will be marking one year since she lost her unborn baby at 34 weeks on September 29, 2022.

She carried a baby girl before she passed on.

In a social media post earlier this week, Aunt Jemimah revealed she was facing exhaustion mourning her little girl. She said this in response to a post by gospel singer Kambua who also remembered her stillborn baby and asked people to share one of the hardest things they have been facing.

“I’ve struggled with grief this past year. I’ve literally been struggling to get through some days and some months. There have been good ones! I’ve learnt to enjoy the good ones to the fullest. And there’s also been bad ones! They’ve been so bad! I’ve cried and wondered so much what my child would have been. Every month is a question of what milestone would she have conquered this time? Yet no one answers. Sept 29th is still so fresh and I miss her so much! So to sum it up, grief has been really exhausting! It is tormenting my soul,” she wrote.

The Gukeni FM radio presenter lost her baby days after posting baby bump photo shoot and baby shower pictures on social media. Following her loss, some critics claimed she had exposed her baby to ‘evil eyes’ who had wished them ill.

They claimed she had invited trouble onto herself by not keeping her pregnancy away from strangers’ eyes. These sentiments forced her to respond via her YouTube channel.

“No woman holds a baby shower wishing death upon herself or her child. Every pregnant woman’s dream is to carry the baby to term and go home with a healthy baby. Showing off your baby bump is not wishing death upon your child or yourself. I was told that it was because I showed off my baby bump and went for a beautiful baby bump shoot that I lost a child.

Because of the ignorance you have and because of the thirst for likes and comments, you have decided that we wish that upon ourselves. That is tiresome! Conceiving is a miracle. We have women who are struggling to conceive. My heart goes out to you. Carrying a baby to term is also a miracle and to all the women who have lost babies in the process, I am so sorry. The other biggest miracle is going home with a healthy mother and baby,” Aunt Jemimah said in 2021.

