AVIC International unveils Season 7 of Africa Tech Challenge





Construction giant, AVIC International, has announced the launch of Africa Tech Challenge for young construction designers in six African countries.

The competition, which enters its seventh season after a two-year break due to Covid-19, will focus on the design component of the industry to boost design abilities, especially in reading and drafting construction drawings using cutting-edge technology tools.

“The theme of this year’s competition is limitless innovation, which emphasizes on harnessing technology to push the boundaries of creativity,” the firm said.

Vocational institutions are expected to create teams of four, with one instructor and three students under the age of 24.

The Chinese construction giant says in total, 236 students from Kenya, Egypt, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Ghana and Uganda will then be enrolled for ATC Season 7 which will also focus on Reading and Drafting of Construction Drawings.

“After a one month training in construction engineering reading theory and construction drawing drafting, contestants from various countries will compete in a preliminary competition. One winning team from each nation will be chosen via the preliminary competition to compete in the final, and the top three individuals from each country will be awarded,” said AVIC.

Participants in the challenge will get fully financed scholarships to prestigious Chinese universities with winners are also being awarded internships and job opportunities amongst other rewards.

AVIC says this season’s training will be done online using an AVIC Online Learning Platform.

Participants will be provided with Computer Aided Design (CAD) software during the programme which will still be open to the youth in Africa in order to ensure more young people can use it to learn in different fields in the future after the competition.

AVIC is currently involved in infrastructure construction contracting and real estate in Kenya.

Its latest project is the Global Trade Centre which is the largest investment in Nairobi County, and its completion will result in the creation of more than 10,000 jobs. The GTC will also serve as the African headquarters for AVIC International.