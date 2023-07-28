Avoid politics! Shabana FC patron Sam Nyamweya asks supporters





Sam Nyamweya, the esteemed patron of Shabana FC, has made a passionate appeal to the club’s supporters, urging them to refrain from associating the team with any political affiliations.

In a recent statement to the media, Nyamweya emphasized that Shabana FC, a beloved club hailing from the Gusii region, is open to embracing fans from all walks of life.

The veteran administrator firmly stated, “Politics and sports do not mix,” during an exclusive interview with Nairobi News.

He highlighted the immense efforts made to elevate the club to the top flight and stressed that the next crucial step is to expand the fan base and strengthen the team’s capabilities to compete for titles.

“We have worked hard to ensure this club is promoted to the top flight. The next step is to ensure we improve our fan base, and strengthen the team to ensure it is able to compete for titles.”

Shabana FC’s promotion to the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League was a glorious achievement, comfortably clinching the second-tier National Super League (NSL) title in the previous season with overwhelming support from passionate fans.

The club’s success attracted the attention of prominent figures like Kisii Governor Simba Arati and Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu, both promising financial backing for the team.

Nyamweya, a former president of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), has been entrusted with securing substantial funding of Sh100 million.

This funding will enable Shabana FC to confidently compete in the top flight after an impressive 17-year hiatus.

“There is a lot of interest in the team. Well-wishers and corporates are lining up. We will deliver,” affirmed Nyamweya, exuding confidence in the club’s future prospects.

Shabana FC might honour its initial league matches at the Narok Stadium in light of the Gusii stadium undergoing renovations.

However, with the overwhelming support and dedication witnessed so far, the future looks bright for Shabana FC as they strive for further growth and success in the premier league.

