Avril: My songs will trend when I die





Singer Judith Nyambura Mwangi, popularly known by his stage name Avril, has released a new song titled Danger featuring Brandy Maina, a fast-rising Kenyan artiste, but it appears her audience is not feeling it.

A day after the song hit the airwaves it garnered less than 1,000 views on YouTube.

The song which was uploaded on the social media platform on Saturday has so far managed 24,000 views on YouTube by the time we were writing this story,

This is a far cry from her other songs which command hundreds of thousands of views moments after their release.

The mother of one is among the veteran artists Kenya has ever had.

From Hello Baby to Nikimuona, her songs, she has a knack for dropping popular tracks.

Among those who reacted to the song’s performance was blogger Nimrod Nick on his Instagram page.

“Y’all doing Avril dirty. What could be the issue?” he posed.

Reacting to his post, Avril suggested her songs will get more love when she dies.

“Don’t worry, when I die, the songs I’ve done over time will trend at least for a while, maybe even get love. Never worry. Thanks for the post, the mockery, and the love,” she responded.

Brandy Maina, also reacted to how netizens went crazy over the number of views. On Instagram, she wrote: “They hate when they don’t understand.”

Danger is an afro-pop feel-good song that borrows its musical genre from South Africa’s Amapiano flavor.

According to the singer, “the song tries to tell all of us to not take life too seriously.’

The majority of Kenyans thought the reason why her song’s dismal performance was due to her ‘inconsistency’ while some say Avril has lost touch with her fans and that she needs to engage them more often.