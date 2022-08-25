Awkward moment when Uhuru’s niece Nana received Ruto at KICC

President-elect William Ruto with the CEO of KICC Nana Gecaga before the swearing-in ceremony of Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja on August 25, 2022. PHOTOS | COURTESY

There was an awkward moment on Thursday during the swearing-in ceremony of Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja when President-elect William Ruto came face-to-face with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s niece Nana Gecaga.

The ceremony took place at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) and the onus fell on Ms Gecaga, who is the facility’s CEO to receive and escort the President-elect to a private waiting room before the ceremony commenced.

Ms Gecaga is the daughter of Jeni Wambui, who is a daughter to the first President of Kenya Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, and Udi Gecaga, son of Jemimah Gecaga. She was appointed as KICC acting Managing Director in 2016 by Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala.

The 44-year-old businesswoman and corporate executive is in charge of the building which is owned by the government of Kenya. She also previously served as the Head of Marketing of the same building.

What made the encounter at KICC awkward is the fact that more than a week after Dr Ruto was declared the winner of the presidential election by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati, President Kenyatta is yet to acknowledge or send him a congratulatory message.

The two leaders who fell out before the election with President Kenyatta throwing his weight behind Dr Ruto’s main rival Raila Odinga of Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition. It appears that even after the election ended, the two leaders are yet to meet.

During the just concluded election, KICC served as the tallying and communication center for Azimio la Umoja. Mr Odinga has also on two occasions since the election used KICC to address Kenyans on his next course of action following Dr Ruto’s election victory.

During Sakaja’s swearing-in ceremony, the President-elect assured all the 45 governors who took oath of office that his government will work with them in serving all Kenyans.

Governor Sakaja was elected Nairobi governor under Dr Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party. Before joining UDA, Governor Sakaja served as the Nairobi Senator, a seat that he won under the Jubilee Party of President Kenyatta in 2017.

The governor will now be in charge of Kenya’s capital city which has a population of 4.4 million people. He takes over from the former administration amid numerous challenges ranging from inadequate water supply, garbage collection, as well as managing traffic along the major roads within the city.

Governor Sakaja is also expected to oversee transfer of four key functions from Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) back to Nairobi County Government.