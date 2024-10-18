Ayra Starr flies to Nairobi to celebrate her new album





Grammy-nominated African music artist Ayra Starr will perform a special YouTube Live concert streamed worldwide from Nairobi, Kenya. The event, produced in partnership with Raha Fest, will celebrate the release of her second album, ‘The Year I Turned 21,’ and will be available to fans around the world on her official YouTube channel on Sunday.

Known for her distinctive melodies and soulful blend of Afrobeats and pop, Ayra Starr has garnered international attention with hits like Bloody Samaritan and Rush. Her rise in the music world has been fueled not only by her undeniable talent but also by platforms like YouTube that have allowed African artists to connect with audiences worldwide.

This concert will offer fans an intimate experience as Ayra Starr performs new tracks from the album.

The event will be live-streamed on YouTube, making it accessible to audiences around the world and allowing them to be a part of this special moment. To make it even more special only 1,000 physical tickets were made available for those wishing to attend the physical show in Nairobi which were sold on a first-come basis. As of today, the tickets were sold out.

“We wanted to make it special and because Ayra Starr has a huge fan base in Kenya and around the world, we could only make room for a few at the venue. But even then the show will be streamed live on her YouTube channel ensuring no one misses out on this one-off show which promises to be an unforgettable experience.” a source says

Fans, or Mobstarrs as she calls them, will also have the opportunity to engage directly with Ayra Starr through the “Woman Commando” YouTube Shorts Challenge, allowing them to create and share their interpretations of her hit single.

Exclusive behind-the-scenes content will be captured and shared on YouTube, adding another layer of excitement to the experience.

“Performing live is where I can connect with my fans and I’m so excited to be able to do that on a global scale from Nairobi. This album means so much to me and I’m looking forward to sharing it with everyone through YouTube.” the star says ahead of the Sunday concert.