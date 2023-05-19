Ayra Starr’s uniqueness secures Maybelline ambassador





Rising Afropop star from Nigeria, Ayra Starr has been announced as the brand spokesperson for Maybelline New York for Sub-Saharan Africa in a ceremony held in Nairobi.

Starr’s appointment reflects Maybelline’s strategic engagement with Africa’s youthful population, over 70 percent under 35.

Yassine Bakkari, L’Oréal East Africa’s MD, lauded Starr’s association with the brand, stating, “The synergies between the brand and Ayra Starr’s unwavering passion for originality and individuality form the inspiration behind our partnership as we seek to empower our youthful population with the confidence that they can go for what they want.”

Victoria Karanja, General Manager of L’Oréal Consumer Products Division, highlighted the company’s expansion strategy, explaining, “L’Oréal’s presence in Kenya will continue to grow, and this is part of our efforts to create beauty that moves the world. Working with personalities like Ayra plays an important role in attracting and connecting with our young consumers.”

Ayra Starr’s journey to fame is a testament to her talent and determination. She made her breakthrough with the single “Away” and recently released a hit single “Rush,” which has accrued over 100 million streams on Spotify and YouTube.

Her collaboration with DJ Big N and singer Oxlade on the song “How Many Times” reveals a more introspective facet of the singer.

Starr recounts her initial steps towards fame: “I posted a video — it was the first original song I posted online,” she says, “and the next day my executive producer called me and invited me to the studio. Literally, three days later, I was signed.”

Starr is now part of Mavin Records, the major African label that launched the careers of successful artists such as Tiwa Savage and Rema.

Starr is not just a successful singer, but also an influential figure for her generation. With her new role as Maybelline’s brand spokesperson, she is set to connect the brand with its target audience in a way that embodies the brand’s motto of “beauty that moves the world.”

