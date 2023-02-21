Ayub Savula hits out on Gachagua’s over ‘state favours’





Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula has asked Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to concentrate on uniting Kenyans in the wake of a grueling political season.

In an exclusive interview with Nairobi News, Savula, also a seasoned politician, argued the DP’s recent public comments could divide a nation that exhibited divisive trends in the August 2022 polls.

49% of Kenyans voted against President William Ruto in the 2022 election, with all but 1% of that tally voting for Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

“Gachagua is just being mischievous. After an election, you are supposed to unite people whether they voted for you or not,” explained Savula.

“A country is not a company, the country is governed by a constitution. A constitution is the property of the people and you are supposed to operate in its framework. He (Gachagua) is behaving stupidly.”

The DP recently stated at a political meeting in Kericho that President William Ruto’s government will offer preferential treatment to those who supported it in the run-up to the August 2022 polls.

“Our government is like a company. Here, there are those who get good shares, some small and others none. It’s applicable now because those who believed in us are reaping hefty and enjoying the fruits of their seeds,” explained Gachagua.

Specifically, Gachagua explained that those who supported President Ruto will be favoured in receiving state appointments and while doing business with the government.

Not done, the second-in-command told Kericho residents he’d tasked himself to ensure all those who supported Mr Odinga are pushed back in the queue of government benefits.

“I’m the one overseeing the rewarding process. I will be at State House observing keenly, If I see someone who never supported us demanding for a top position, I will ask him or her to move back on the queue.

Incidentally, Savula’s remarks come on the day the Public Service Commision (PSC) published the names of 253 persons shortlisted for the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) positions.

The list mainly involves President William Ruto’s allies who lost in the August 2022 polls.

