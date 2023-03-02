Azimio cracks the whip on Jubilee MCAs who met DP Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua together with Members of Parliament from Jubilee Party when he hosted them at Harambee House Annex on January 20, 2023. PHOTO | DPCS

Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition leadership in the County Assembly of Nairobi has reacted to a move by a section of the coalition members to meet Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In a letter dated March 1, 2023, Azimio Majority Whip in the assembly, Moses Ogeto, has asked Kariobangi South MCA Robert Mbatia to write explanation why disciplinary action should not be taken against him.

The party is accusing the MCA of showing unethical open affection towards the rival coalition, Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

“You are hereby asked to submit a written explanation of your conduct and provide us a valid cause why disciplinary action should not be taken against you. It should reach the office of the Majority Party Whip within seven working days,” the latter reads in part.

The MCA is alleged to have made remarks which were published in one of the local dailies that sent mixed signals and caused unnecessary anxiety among the party members and supporters.

“This is with reference to several complaints about your alleged misconduct reported to the Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition Alliance leadership. Our coalition believes in observing high ethical values in all respect and expects the same from all its members.”

Kariobangi South MCA was among the six MCAs who met with the Deputy President last month amid tension surrounding the coalition in the assembly.

Other MCAs who met the DP are Anthony Kimemia (Harambee), Cyrus Mugo (Ng’ando), Patrick Karani of Utawala, Karura ward MCA Fiu Fiu, and the Jubilee Party Nominated MCA Wanjiru Kariuki.

This comes as the former ruling party Jubilee continue to face party wrangles surrounding its leadership.

The party’s embattled Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni is a man under siege after several MPs accused him of focusing too much on Azimio rallies at the expense of party strategies.

EALA MP Kanini Kega and Nominated MP Sabina Chege among other Jubilee MPs recently met with President William Ruto at State House, where they agreed to work together.

