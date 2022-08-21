Azimio ‘endorse’ Jack Owino for Nairobi Speaker role





The Nairobi County Public Service Board member Jack Owino has complicated matters in the race for city’s Speaker’s post after Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance allied Members of County Assembly (MCAs) through their weight behind him.

The latest development has the spanner in the works of former Nairobi Deputy Speaker Ken Ngondi of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and Jubilee’s Harrison Wangoro Mwangi leaving them in a spin

Consequently, Owiti has thrown his hat into the ring ready to battle for the Nairobi County Assembly Speaker’s position.

Owino entered the race after a section of the newly Members of County Assembly (MCAs) allied to Azimio their weight behind his candidature.

“I have decided to run for the post of the Nairobi County Assembly Speaker after MCAs prevailed upon me to contest. I will respect their wishes as they are the employers of whoever desires to hold that post,” he said.

Owino has experience in matters of the Nairobi County Assembly and Government through his work as a member of the County Service Board which is usually tasked with employment and staffing of staff since his appointment in the year 2020.

Before Owino’s announcement, Ngondi a former MCA and deputy Speaker was the sole candidate from ODM whereas Jubilee party which is part of Azimio had appointed Harrison Wangoro Mwangi as its candidate for the speaker’s position.

Wangoro was vying for Embakasi North parliamentary seat on a Jubilee ticket but lost to the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) James Gakuya of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Owino is a close ally of the Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga and is believed to be having the blessings of the former Prime Minister.

“Owino has been tried and tested, we feel that he has the skills, potential and capacity to deliver as Nairobi’s next Speaker,” said some MCA’s who backing his bid.