Azimio files a petition challenging Ruto’s win – VIDEO





The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition party has officially filed a petition seeking the court’s decision over the disputed Presidential election results.

Azimio layer Daniel Maanza told NTV on Monday that they had already submitted the digital copy of the petition, and were just about to submit the physical copy.

“The presidential petition is ready, the online copy has already been filed, and now we are going to file the physical one latest 10:15 am. We are aware of the timeline by 2 pm,” Maanzo said.

He said that the online copy will enable the parties involved to have access to it before the physical one is filed.

The lawyer has also said the online version will get rid of claims that have been experienced before where some parties claimed not to have been served with copies of the petition.

“This avoided the story, you remember where people used to say that they have not been served with the petition.”

He also expressed confidence that they will win the case since they have evidence that the presidential results that saw Deputy President William Ruto of the united Democratic Alliance being declared the winner by the Interdependent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati.

The Azimio candidate Raila Odinga said that the consultation on the way forward will be determined by the outcome of the Supreme Court.

Mr Odinga has accused the IEBC Chairperson of declaring the results against the constitution, saying that the commissioners were divided and four of them, who are the majority did not approve of the results.

Ruto was declared the President-elect after garnering 7.1 million, which is 50.5 per cent of the total valid votes, while Mr Odinga came second with 6.9 million votes, representing 48.8 per cent.

The Supreme Court will have to hear the case and make its final decision within seven days, which will either uphold Ruto’s win or quash it and have another presidential election in the next 60 days.

