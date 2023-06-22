Azimio hint at fresh protests ahead of Kamukunji rally

Narc-Kenya party leader Martha Karua takes part in a demonstration by Azimio la Umoja leaders and their supporters in Huruma Nairobi on Monday, March 20, 2023. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

The opposition has hinted at resuming street protests in the wake of the move by government to impose higher taxes.

Speaking in Nairobi on June 22, 2023, the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya asked Kenyans to attend a public rally at the Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi on June 27, 2023.

The purpose of the meeting, Azimio principal Martha Karua offered, was to ‘chart a new way forward for the nation’.

Ms Karua, who was Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s running mate in the 2022 presidential election, emphasised the significance of this event, stating it would be a pivotal moment for the movement and a consultation with the people that will shape their collective decisions.

The urgency for this gathering arises following the recent passing of the controversial Finance Bill in Parliament, which among other, imposes a 16 percent Value Added Tax on petroleum products.

The Bill also proposes a 1.5% deducation on all Kenyans salaries, with the monies to be channeled towards building affordable houses for Kenyans.

“We have decided to invite Kenyans to a consultation at the Kamukunji grounds next Tuesday, where the next course of action will be decided. The only time we have suffered longer than we should is when we have allowed dictators to rule longer than they should,” Karua stated.

Karua, emphasised that the voice of Kenyans holds the power to guide them towards the right path.

“The people cannot remain helpless in their own country against a rogue leadership. Not in a democratic state like ours, and certainly not in the face of the looming threat of a dictatorial rule they are attempting to impose. Our constitution unequivocally states that the voice of the people is sovereign. This is why we implore Kenyans to unite and make their presence felt.”

Azimio has been opposing the controversial Finance Bill claiming it is a burden to Kenyans.

On June 12, 2023, Azimio leader Raila Odinga called on his supporters to prepare for another round of mass protests should their attempts to shoot down the controversial Finance Bill 2023 fail in the National Assembly.

All these are emerging at a time when the bilateral talk between the two teams continue to stagnate, casting a shadow of uncertainty over their political differences.

