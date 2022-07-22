Azimio insists on holding final campaign rally at Nyayo Stadium

Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga (right) and Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Polycarp Igathe acknowledge greetings from their supporters in Kibera, Nairobi on July 17, 2022. PHOTO | POOL

Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition has insisted that their final campaign rally will be held at the Nyayo National Stadium on August 6, two days to the polls.

This even after Sports Kenya, the body mandated to manage most stadiums in Kenya, stated that the venue is booked for a ‘peace’ rally on the same day.

Sports Kenya’s communique, which was addressed to UDA secretary general Ms Veronica Maina, implies that neither UDA nor Azimio will be authorised to use the venue for their final campaign rallies after the two camps initially indicated that they had booked the facility on the said date.

But now the Press Secretary of Raila Odinga Presidential Campaign Mr Dennis Onsarigo is rallying the coalition’s supporters to throng the venue for the mega campaign rally.

“Nyayo National Stadium will play host to the last Azimio la Umoja campaign rally. Nothing has changed. #TukutaneNyayo,” Onsarigo said via social media.

Meanwhile, UDA has protested Sports Kenya’s move to lock them out of the venue saying they will move to court. The head of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance campaign secretariat, Josphat Nanok has said they booked the venue and signed a contract with Sports Kenya.

“We booked the venue on July 9 and we are preparing for our last rally at Nyayo Stadium. We paid the required amount and received a receipt. We have all the documents showing the contract that we signed with Sports Kenya. At the time of booking no one else had booked the venue. Preparatory work is already going on,” Nanok said.

Nanok, who is the governor for Turkana, also challenged Azimio to show proof that they had already booked the venue.

It is worth noting that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s (IEBC) stipulates that all election campaigns should cease 48 hours to the polls.