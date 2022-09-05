Azimio la Umoja Lieutenants send disturbing messages to Raila Odinga’s supporters





Azimio la Umoja Coalition lieutenants on Monday, September 5, 2022, sent disturbing messages to its presidential aspirant Raila Odinga’s supporters just a few minutes before the Kenya Supreme Court could give its judgment on whether the election was free and fair.

In messages posted on their social media accounts, the lieutenants praised Mr Odinga as they noted that they had fought a good fight before the general election that took place on August 9, 2022.

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino claimed that Mr Odinga had for years been playing terming it as a ‘long con.’

“Baba you will forever be my hero. They played you all along. It was a long con. We live to fight another day,” said Mr Owino.

It is worth noting that Mr Owino is a member of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and is serving his second term in parliament.

Equally, Mr Billy Arocho Otunga, who during the campaigns followed Mr Odinga across the country and posed as one of his senior security guys also sent a similar message.

In his sentiment, he said that life has to go on no matter what the ruling will be.

“Life has to continue, we fought gallantly and diligently,” said Mr Arocho.

Mr Odinga moved to court after Mr William Ruto was declared the president-elect on August 15, 2022.

Mr Ruto according to the results announced by Mr Chebukati garnered 7,176,141 votes against Mr Odinga who garnered 6,942,930 votes.

On the fateful day, Mr Chebukati experienced a hard time before he was allowed to announce the results as leaders affiliated with the Azimio la Umoja Coalition and who were supporting Mr Odinga led by Siaya Governor James Orengo claimed that the results had been manipulated.

This saw a section of the leaders with their supporters cause chaos at the Bomas of Kenya which was the national tallying centre for IEBC.

Both Mr Ruto and Mr Odinga have for the last few days been asking their supporters to maintain peace even if their camps will lose in the court case.

