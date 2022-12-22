Azimio la Umoja lieutenants visited ‘Cherera four’ after Bomas fiasco

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) vice chair Juliana Cherera (second right) address a press conference at Serena Hotel in Nairobi on August 16, 2022. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

After addressing a press briefing at Serena Hotel where they disassociated themselves from the election results announced by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commision (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati, the four dissenting IEBC commissioners drove to Kilimani and lodged at Yaya apartments.

It is at that location that the four, namely IEBC Vice Chair Ms Juliana Cherera, and her colleagues namely Mr Justus Nyang’aya, Ms Irene Masit, and Mr Francis Wanderi were visited by Azimio la Umoja lieutenants.

In his submission before an inquiry investigating the conduct of these four, Yaya Apartments representative Mr Simon Miller, confirmed the four commissioners lodged at the facility between August 15, 2022, and August 17, 2022.

Those who visited the four include former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju and Kanu Secretary General Nick Salat.

The duo was among political leaders who supported Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

Odinga lost to President Dr William Ruto in the bitterly contested polls.

Mr Miller, said the four booked rooms 21, 23, and 27 where they spent their nights after holding a press conference at Serena Hotel where they accused Mr Chebukati of not being honest with them.

“When they arrived, the two lady commissioners stayed in room 21 and the other two male counterparts stayed in room 23. The security stayed in room 27,” Mr Miller told the tribunal which is looking into the conduct of the four during the day the results were announced.

It has also emerged that the four commissioners denied issuing details of who they were and never signed log books as the norm is.

Mr Miller also said that they paid for the rooms via mobile money and one payment was made by a man who identified himself as Mr Edwin Ogwe.

