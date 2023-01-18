Azimio leaders savage responses to President Ruto’s remarks on ‘plot murder Wafula Chebukati’

President William Ruto looks on during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during the US-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington, DC, on December 15, 2022. AFP PHOTO

Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya leaders have reacted to President William Ruto’s remarks that there was a plot to abduct and murder former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati.

President Ruto sensationally claimed that the system wanted to murder Chebukati so that the commission would be paralyzed and a compliant commissioner would take over and subvert the people’s sovereignty.

However, his utterances did not sit well with Azimio leaders, who have since shot back. Here are some of their responses;

Ledama Olekina

The Narok Senator asked President Ruto to form a Commission of Inquiry and extend it to cover the last two elections (2017 and 2022), saying this would end all the conspiracy theories.

“Mr. President @WilliamsRuto to end all conspiracy theories and the talk on the IEBC debacles, let’s cut to the chase! Set up a Commission of Inquiry and extend it to cover the last two elections! ….People are glorifying Chebukati as if he is a saint? NKT!” he tweeted.

The second-term senator has been accused of causing chaos at Bomas, allegations that he has strongly refuted saying, “Everybody saw what happened. I never caused any violence at Bomas.”

In rebuttal, Olekina claims that he was marked for death were it not for the GSU officers who shielded him from his attackers.

Edwin Sifuna

The Nairobi Senator has termed President Ruto’s remarks as ‘grave accusations’ saying he hopes those making them will provide evidence to back their allegations.

“Very grave allegations being made regarding what happened at Bomas in the lead up to the announcement of the Presidential result. I’m hoping the people making them will appear before the yet-to-be-formed commission of inquiry and provide the evidence backing these allegations.”

Robert Alai

The Kileleshwa MCA opined that the remarks made were a way to silence those not agreeing with their conduct at Bomas. In a tweet, Alai said, “Seems like IEBC is riding on some salacious claims as the perfect weapon to silence anyone not agreeing with their conduct at BOMAS. I wish that they’d provide evidence and not turn into state-sanctioned propagandists.”

Babu Owino

The Embakasi East MP has asked President Ruto to divert his attention to working for Kenyans and quit making noise about Chebukati and the last year’s August 9th polls.

“Can the President and Chebukati stop making noise to Kenyans about the past election? It is water under the bridge. Mr President, it’s time to stop singing and start swinging. Work for the People of Kenya.”

