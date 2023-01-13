Azimio leaders warmly welcome Ruto in Homa Bay





President William Ruto was on January 13, 2023, warmly welcomed in Luo Nyanza, a region known to support Azimio leader Raila Odinga to a fault.

The Head of State is on a two-day working tour of Kisumu, Homa Bay and Siaya counties.

He was received by several of Mr Odinga’s aides including area governor Gladys Wanga and ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo.

Wanga and area Senator Moses Kajwang thanked the President for touring the area to launch development projects.

“We are impressed because the Head of State appears keen to serve the whole country and ensure every Kenyan benefit from government goodies despite their political affiliations,” said Wanga.

And former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero, who lost to Wanga in the gubernatorial in the 2022 polls, expressed his joy following Ruto’s visit.

“We have welcomed Ruto because he has shown open love and affection towards this region,” said Kidero.

Mr Odinga was absent but Nairobi News understands he okayed Azimio lawmakers to welcome the President.

This is Ruto’s second visit to the area since assuming the presidency in September 2022.

He was snubbed by most lawmakers in the area on the first visit.

Luo Nyanza has overwhelmingly voted for Mr Odinga since he first contested for the presidency in 1997.

Other leaders present were Migori governor Ochilo Ayacko, and lawmakers Jared Okello (Nyando), Walter Owino (Awendo).

The leaders have asked the Head of State to consider developing several projects including the elevation of Homa Bay County Referral Hospital, Land extension for Tom Mboya University, and revive KICOMI in Kisumu.

