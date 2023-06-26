Azimio MCAs plan Raila’s grand reception at JKIA

PHOTO: Azimio MCAs from Nairobi County Assembly during a press address on Monday at City Hall being led by Majority Leader Mr Peter Jateso ImwatoK/KEVIN CHERUIYOT

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition county assembly members in Nairobi have alleged the Kenya Kwanza administration is trying to bribe some Jubilee Party MCAs to join them.

This comes amid cracks within the Jubilee Party that have put the Azimio majority in the assembly at risk.

Addressing the press at City Hall on Monday in the presence of the Azimio MCAs, Majority Leader Peter Jateso Imwatok said the Azimio members would not be bribed.

The Majority Leader, who also represents Makongeni Ward, said those planning to cause chaos in the Assembly will face hard times as the coalition is deeply rooted in its leader, Mr Raila Odinga.

“We are the majority. Don’t worry Azimio members that Nairobi MCAs can be bought like Parliament. We’re not cheap. If you can buy Parliament, you cannot buy Azimio MCAs in Nairobi. You cannot buy us,” said Mr Imwatok.

Mr Imwatok said the Wiper Democratic Movement MCAs and those elected on Jubilee tickets were in Azimio and that those who wanted otherwise should wait until the 2027 elections.

“All bonafide Jubilee MCAs are with us, entre Wiper MCAs are with us. We will not go to the market to buy fear. No and never. We’re with our leader and we will remain the majority with the speaker.

During the address, members said they would be at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Tuesday to receive Mr Odinga, who has been out of the country for several days.

The Azimio leader will then proceed to Kamukunji Grounds for a public engagement with residents.

“We ask all the well-wishers, all the supporters we don’t buy, our supporters come voluntarily. Tomorrow is the day to show the world that Baba remains Baba”.

They said the Azimio leader will address the next step the coalition will take after the President assented to the Finance Bill 2023 on Monday morning.

Majority of the Azimio MPs opposed the Finance Bill during its stages in the National Assembly, saying they will not be part of the leader who will impose more taxes on Kenyans.

The Azimio said the Shauri Moyo police station was aware of the rally to be held at Kamukunji Grounds and that there would be no chaos.

