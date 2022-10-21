Azimio MCAs vows to work closely with Governor Sakaja





Nairobi County Assembly is among the few assemblies where the majority of the MCAs are from the opposition side, while the governor comes from the minority or independent governors.

In such a scenario, the governor will need a close relationship or ties with the MCAs to fulfill promises to the residents.

This is now the reality in the County Assembly of Nairobi, where the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition MCAs are more than those from the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, which produced the governor.

When Governor Johnson Sakaja opened the assembly on Wednesday, he appealed to MCAs to support his big plans of making the county’s capital city a clean city of order.

Makongeni MCA Peter Jateso Imwatok, the Majority Leader, assured the governor of Azimio’s support to transform the city, but on a condition that the county transparently carries out its duties.

“This county has no space for jokes, we must work hard to deliver to the people of Nairobi county, and delivering does not mean talking. It’s action. We are ready to make Nairobi move. No time for wasting,” Mr. Imwatok said.

He urged the governor to name his cabinet ministers as soon as possible so that they could be grilled and those approved could get to work.

The MCA said that Azimio being the Majority while the Minority party is where the governor comes from will not affect the legislation and accountability of the county leadership.

“The bottle line is that as Nairobi MCA, we must execute our duty, and am happy with the governor, he keeps on telling us that we are not over sighting Johnson Sakaja, we are over sighting his government.”

He said as the assembly gets down to work, they will be going for issues affecting the Nairobi residents, not personal issues.

“If there is something wrong in Dandora dumpsite, we speak as it is, we’ll have to consult with the governor that there is a problem here.”

The majority leader has also called upon the governor to crack down on the issue of cartels in the garbage collection sector.

“Waste management Act must be looked unto. How do we make sure that the young people in Nairobi benefit from garbage, apart from these people being paid billions of money?”

Nairobi Assembly Speaker Kennedy Ng’ondi ruled that the Azimio is the Majority, settling the debate that the Kenya Kwanza had allegedly claimed that they are the majority.

Mr. Imwatok is deputized by John Ndile Musila, while Moses Ogeto is the Majority Party Whip, deputized by Stadzo Omung’ala.

Anthony Kiragu will serve as the Minority Party Leader, deputized by Waithera Chege. Mark Ronald is the Minority Whip.

