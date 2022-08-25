Azimio MCAs: Why we walked out of Sakaja’s swearing-in ceremony





Members of Nairobi County Assembly affiliated to Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition have explained why they boycotted the swearing-in ceremony of Governor Johnson Sakaja at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

Addressing the media at City Hall, the 44 MCAs said that they are not willing to share the same platform with president-elect William Ruto on whose UDA party ticket Sakaja contested and won the seat.

Led by Nairobi ODM vice chair, Jera Ochieng’, who is also Lindi ward MCA, the ward representatives said Sakaja lied to them that Dr Ruto would not attend the event only to arrive at the venue to find the UDA party leader in attendance.

“We received an invitation letter to attend the ceremony. We intended to attend but when we reached the venue, we found Ruto there. This forced us to walk out,” said Ochieng’.

However, the MCAs said they have nothing against Sakaja because their candidate, Polycarp Igathe, conceded defeat.

“We fully support Sakaja, but we do not acknowledge Ruto as the president-elect. That is why we walked out of the venue,” said Ochieng.

Makongeni MCA, Peter Imwatok echoed the same sentiments saying that there is a case at the Supreme Court to challenge Ruto’s victory.

“Our presidential flag bearer, Raila Odinga, had already filed a petition to challenge Ruto’s victory. This is why we walked out of the ceremony,” said Imwatok.

“We are the majority and we will work with our governor to build our county,” he added.

The MCAs also said they met Sakaja a few days ago and discussed various issues, one of them being unity and coordination.

Parties affiliated to Azimio la Umoja Coalition have the majority of seats in the assembly at 44. Out of 85 wards in the city, ODM has 35 MCAs, Jubilee party has five while Wiper Party has four.

On the other hand, UDA has 36 MCAs while Chama Cha Kazi, which is also affiliated to Kenya Kwanza Alliance, has 1 MCA. The Nairobi County Assembly also has two independent MCAs.