Azimio now invites applicants for Raila running mate position

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka who is among those mentioned as Raila Odinga running mate PHOTO | COURTESY

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka who is among those mentioned as Raila Odinga running mate PHOTO | COURTESY





Candidates interested in contesting as Raila Odinga’s running mate in the August 2022 polls have until the end of business on Thursday to apply.

The Azimio panel, which is conducting the selection, has also asked the 26 Azimio political parties to forward the names of the team that will be chaired by former Kwanza MP Noah Wekesa.

“The Committee requests any constituent party members of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance that wishes to nominate any person for consideration as a candidate for the position of Deputy President of the coalition to submit the name of such person by close of business tomorrow Thursday 5th April 2022,” said Wekesa.

The Committee stressed it will pick Raila’s running mate from parties forming the big coalition.

“The Committee shall only consider candidates who are members of the constituent party members of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance.”

In what appears to be a climbdown on earlier requirements of subjecting the candidates through an interview, the Committee clarified that only candidates wishing to appear and make a presentation before the seven-member panel will be allowed to appear.

Those named as possible Odinga running mates include Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua, Peter Munya, Peter Kenneth, Hassan Joho and Charity Ngilu.

Kalonzo has however hinted he will not attend the interviews.