Azimio now targets 15 million votes for Raila

Raila Odinga and other Azimio leaders during the coalition's second council meeting at Kenyatta International Convention Centre on June 24, 2022. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Raila Odinga and other Azimio leaders during the coalition's second council meeting at Kenyatta International Convention Centre on June 24, 2022. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE





Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition has launched a new strategy to revamp its campaigns across the country ahead of the August 9 General Election. And as part of its strategy, the coalition has set for itself an ambitious target of 15 million votes for its presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

The was revealed during the coalition’s council meeting that was held on Friday at the KICC under Mr Odinga’s chairmanship. In attendance were key members of the coalition including Mr Odinga’s running mate Martha Karua and Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is the coalition’s chairperson, missed the meeting as he was attending the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, Rwanda.

While delivering on their strategies, the council expressed satisfaction with Azimio’s campaigns across the country but resolved to step up the gear, saying their target is achievable.

“The council members expressed satisfaction with the party strategy that is on course to ensure a victory for the Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate with 15 million votes,” Suna East MP Junet Mohamed said in a statement after the meeting.

The council also directed its executive committee to probe IEBC’s 2022 voter register and file submissions by June 28.

According to the final IEBC voter register, 22.12 million registered voters are eligible to take part in the August General Election. IEBC Chairperson Waful Chebukati said that there will be no use of physical registers during the polls.

Also, the council approved a strategy that synergies the strength of each party allied to the coalition by rationalizing and harmonizing all the elective positions. The constituent parties have been asked to implement the strategy.

At the same time, all the coalition candidates in various seats across the country and supporters have been asked to engage in peaceful campaigns.