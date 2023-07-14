Azimio riots: Mavoko MP Patrick Makau presents himself at DCI offices





Mavoko Member of Parliament Mr Patrick Makau has presented himself at the Nairobi Area Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) offices.

Mr Makau was on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 4 am arrested while he was sleeping in his house and taken to the same station where he was grilled over his involvement in the planning of anti-government demonstrations.

The MP was then asked to appear before the same office today, and he arrived there at 9:30 am alongside his lawyers.

“We are currently at the Nairobi Area Police Headquarters,” the MP said.

On Thursday, a senior sleuth privy to the ongoing investigations on the MP said that plans were underway to arraign him in court.

“He has been grilled over what transpired along Mombasa Road. Detectives want to know which role he played in the protests,” a detective who is privy of the matter told Nairobi News in confidence.

Credible sources have told Nairobi News that the MP is expected back at Nairobi Area DCI offices on Friday.

Following Mr Makau’s arrest, Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki has accused the MP of being among the financiers of the Azimio protests, which led to loss of lives and widescale destruction of property.

Prof Kindiki has also revealed that 312 people linked to the demonstrations were arrested. The CS said those arrested, including Mr Makau, will be charged in court with various criminal offences.

“The 312 people who directly or indirectly planned, orchestrated or financed yesterday’s violent protests and acts of lawlessness, including a Member of Parliament, have been arrested, and will be charged with various criminal offences,” Prof Kindiki said through a statement posted on his official Facebook page.

The CS revealed on Thursday after presiding over the launch of the Kiserian Police Station and Olosurutia Sub-Location offices in Kajiado County.

Condemning the nationwide protests by Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition, Kindiki said police are in pursuit of more people who they believe were involved in planning the demos.

