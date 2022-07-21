Azimio staff safe after Lodwar aircraft crash





Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga says his staff were on board an aircraft that crashed in Lodwar on Wednesday.

He also confirmed nobody was injured in the accident.

The seasoned politician noted he was not in the aircraft when the incident happened.

“We thank God the Almighty that nobody was injured in an aircraft that was carrying members of our team that had a mishap at the Kakuma Airstrip.”

It is reported that the plane veered off the runaway before take-off leading to the accident.

BREAKING: Plane carrying 8 Azimio La Umoja Leaders crashes at the Kakuma airstrip. Leaders we’re heading to Lodwar. pic.twitter.com/fDiUnFtYvx — Seth Olale (@SethOlale) July 20, 2022

Early April, Odinga suffered a minor incident after the helicopter he was travelling in was stoned at by rowdy youths in Eldoret.

Odinga was in the area to attend the late Mzee Jackson Kibor’s burial ceremony.

Severap people were arrested in connection with the incident which was criticized by President Uhuru Kenyatta.