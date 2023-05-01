Azimio to defy Police ban on maandamano

Azimio la Umoja Raila Odinga (centre), his running mate Martha Karua (second right) and Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka (right) when they met religious leaders at his Karen home on August 20, 2022. PHOTO | COURTESY

Azimio la Umoja Raila Odinga (centre), his running mate Martha Karua (second right) and Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka (right) when they met religious leaders at his Karen home on August 20, 2022. PHOTO | COURTESY





Opposition leaders Kalonzo Musyoka and Martha Karua have told off Nairobi County police boss Adamson Bungei over his move to ban Azimio la Umoja demonstrations.

Speaking on April 30, 2023, in Embakassi South, the two leaders echoed an earlier statement made by Azimio leader Raila Odinga that demonstrations will go on.

Ms Karua who was Mr Odinga’s running mate in the August 2022 polls, stressed the Azimio leaders and their supporters were allowed by law to hold demonstrations.

“Peaceful demonstrations are allowed by the Kenyan constitution and we shall go on with the Tuesday one as planned,” she said.

Ms Karua blamed authorities for handling demonstrators in a violent manner and asked the National Police Service (NPS) to ensure officers who are be deployed in the Central Business District (CBD) provide security for the opposition.

This was echoed by Mr Musyoka who said it was clear the police were taking instructions from the ‘Commander in chief.’

Mr Musyoka said that the opposition leaders were ready to do all it takes to ensure that Kenyans get what they deserved and it should start by ensuring the government lowers the cost of living.

“It is clear that Mr Bungei is taking instructions from the commander in chief but he should know the constitution allows the opposition to hold demonstrations,” he said.

On April 30, 2023, the Police announced it will not allow demonstrations in Nairobi.

Mr Bungei who is the Nairobi County police boss said a decision had been made that Azimio la Umoja coalition under the leadership of Raila Odinga should not hold demonstrations in the city.

“We are declining to allow Azimio to conduct demonstrations and there will be no demos in the city of Nairobi. We also assure Kenyans of their safety during tomorrow’s (Labour Day) celebrations,” he said.

Also read: DNA test to be used for Shakahola bodies identification

Kenyan reportedly crashed by his car in US laid to rest in Nandi