Azimio women caucus begs Ruto for government jobs

President-elect William Ruto at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi on August 20, 2022 after Kenya Kwanza Alliance signed a post-election agreement with UDM party leaders. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

A section of women leaders affiliated with the Azimio coalition has appealed to President-elect William Ruto to consider them for government appointments.

Led by Pamela Ateka who unsuccessfully vied for the Nairobi Senator seat in the August 2022 polls, the women argued that these appointments would enable Ruto to come up with a government that represents the interests of all Kenyans.

“As women political leaders in Kenya, we understand that there are 4000 positions in the public service and are requesting, demanding, and pleading with the new government and President-elect that the women who made it to the ballot but were not elected be handed priority in appointments in the national government, national commissions, and county governments,” explained Ateka who lost to Edwin Sifuna in the Nairobi contest.

Ateka is the spokesperson of the Tribe women caucus.

Ruto, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate, was declared President-elect by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commision (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati after winning the August 2022 polls by garnering more than 50% of the votes cast.

Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga was second, with George Wajackoyah and Wahiga Mwaure coming in third and fourth respectively.

Ruto had made a raft of pledges to women during the campaign period.

They include ensuring 50% of his government comprises women. He further also vowed to implement the two-thirds majority rule in all appointments within his first six months in office.

The President-elect also promised his administration will provide access to government procurement opportunities to ensure that all women automatically qualify for government loans.

He not only further explained his administration will establish a Sh50 billion fund that will enable women to access credit to support their businesses but also ensure teenage mothers returned to school.