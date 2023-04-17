Azziad, Mammito, Kate actress, Joy Kendi attend ‘Queen Charlotte’ premiere in South Africa

The Kenyan celebrities in attendance at the Queen Charlotte screening were actress Kate Kamau, comedian Mammito, content creators Azziad Nasenya, and Joy Kendi.

The ton was excited once again as Netflix held an exclusive premiere event for Shondaland’s Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story in South Africa on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

Kenyan content creators, actors, and media personalities were among those invited to the event hosted by Netflix.

The Kenyan celebrities in attendance were actress Kate Kamau, comedian Mammito, and content creators Azziad Nasenya and Joy Kendi.

Tanzanian actor Idriss Sultan was also invited.

Announcing the news via Netflix Kenya through a Lady Whistledown Newsletter, the streamer announced that the four would be in the company of several other African celebrities.

The stars on the show definitely put their best foot forward in their regency-era creations and looked like they jumped off the screen from a Bridgerton scene.

“You may have heard that the story of Her Majesty Queen Charlotte will soon be revealed and to this I say, let us celebrate. Soon, you will see delectable ladies and lords make their way to an exclusive royal celebration,” the announcement read.

Netflix also added that the event would offer previews of the upcoming series.

“At this high society event attended by the aforementioned, we will celebrate with the sweetest of wines from the vine, and the tastiest delicacies as we usher in the Queen Charlotte season. I do hope you have your ‘vikombe za wageni’ as the chai will be plenty and piping hot. Gentle reader, that is all I can reveal to you, for now.”

Adding, “I leave you with a few words: “Wahenga na wahenguzi hawakutupaka mafuta kwa mgongo ya chupa waliponena ‘thy wig will be snatched.”

The six-part series is a prequel spin-off of Netflix’s popular series “Bridgerton” and has star casts from Nigeria and South Africa.

Written by Shonda Rhimes, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will premiere on May 4, 2023.

