Azziad Nasenya: Behind the scenes of her TikTok stardom – Exclusive





Azziad Nasenya, the TikTok sensation who skyrocketed to fame, recently shared insights into her journey and the intricate process of managing her brand.

In an exclusive interview with Nairobi News, Azziad shed light on the hurdles she encountered and the team that supports her every step of the way.

Azziad acknowledged the widespread lack of understanding surrounding the internet space, especially in the early stages of her career.

“People have not really gotten a grasp of it, they don’t really understand if you say you’re a content creator, but I’m just as in where we were in 2020. And where we are in 2023. People are beginning to understand what it is really,” Azziad said.

Reflecting on her creative challenges, Azziad revealed, “Sometimes you create and create until your mind cannot think anymore. Yeah, but it gets easier.”

She believed that occasional self-doubt is a natural part of the creative process, adding, “The moment you’re like, ‘I can do it. I can do it,’ and you have no second guesses, then? Maybe there’s a problem somewhere?”

Azziad’s talents initially flourished on the theatrical stage. Recalling her early days, she said, “In 2018, I joined theatre, and one of the people who connected me actually, the likes of the late Joseph Kubende.”

During her theater endeavors, she met her manager, Peter Kawa.

Explaining her transition to TV, Azziad stated, “I have done shortfilms here and there. And that was a time I was also an extra in a couple of TV series. I blew up on TikTok after and then more opportunities opened up. And that is how the transition to TV came in.”

While Azziad hopes to return to theater someday, she faces challenges in managing her busy schedule.

Regarding the possibility of returning to theater, she explained, “The problem is just time. Right now my schedule is tricky.” Despite the obstacles, Azziad remains optimistic, stating, “If my schedule opens up, then definitely.”

The TikTok star Azziad emphasized that building a strong brand is not a one-man job, but a team.

She shared, “I am just the face of my brand. There is a lot of work that goes into just building the brand that is not in front of the camera that you cannot see at the moment. Our team is around five to six people. So yeah. A whole company.”

Adding, “Once you have a strong team that has the best interests, your best interests at heart, then it will enable you to go even farther.”

