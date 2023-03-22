Azziad Nasenya, Trio Mio land TECNO role





Kenyan renowned artist Femi One born Wanjiku Kimani, Erustus Ayieko Otieno popularly known as Flaqo, Azziad Nasenya Wafula and Trio Mio have been unveiled as TECNO SPARK10 influencers.

The four will promote the new gadget that recently hit the Kenyan market.

The four are renowned hitmakers and they have been chosen for their influence in the digital space.

The brand-new SPARK 10 series is marking a new era in selfie phones in its segment by combining superior performance with sleek and trendy design.

This series features adjustable dual soft lights on the 32MP ultra-clear front camera available for the SPARK 10 Pro, allowing the young generation to showcase the best in them and glow as they are. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 gaming processor, the SPARK 10 Pro comes with a massive 16GB (8GB+8GB extended RAM) and 256GB ROM, geared up to elevate the performance in all aspects. It also features a hard-wearing starry glass back panel, resulting in a premium look and a comfortable feel. All these new additions make the SPARK 10 series the ultimate high-performance selfie phone in its price bracket.

Engineered for selfie fanatics, the SPARK 10 Pro has a 32MP Ultra-Clear Front Camera with 4-in-1 HW Remosaic technology.

By synthesizing the small pixel size of 0.8um into a bigger pixel size of 1.6um, the sensitivity of the pixel's area is increased by 400 per cent, which allows the camera to capture great details with even greater clarity.

In addition, the entire SPARK 10 series is equipped with dual soft lights on both the front and rear cameras. The built-in 10 Lux soft light provides just the right amount of flash that does not glare, and the intensity of the soft light is adjustable in three levels for different lighting conditions. To ensure users will always get the perfect selfie, any overexposure is immediately corrected by the Super Flashlight Algorithm to achieve a balance of brightness between the background and the subject, while concealing user’s blemishes and accentuating their beauty. All of this makes the SPARK 10 Series the lighting pro in your pocket.

