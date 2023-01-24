Azziad responds to leaked tape allegations





Kenyan TikTok sensation Azziad Nasenya has become the third celebrity to fall victim to cyberbullying in 2023.

The content creator has been trending on Twitter for hours on end following an explicit viral clip shared on social media of a young lady and a man engaging in intimate activities, which netizens could not help but identify as Azziad.

Many internet users are of the opinion that the lady in the video is of significant resemblance to the content creator cum radio presenter. In contrast, most of Azziad’s fans argue that the lady in the video is not her.

Following this fiasco, Azziad has come out to respond to the claims that the leaked sex video is hers saying that even the lady in it doesn’t have the tattoos she does on her body.

“So, I’m sure by now most of you have seen it and I’m here to bust your bubble because it ain’t me. I am grateful to my online family for just coming through and saying that’s not me because you guys know all my tats, and I feel like at this point I should be rubber-stamping some on my forehead to just show you that, yeah, that’s not me,” Azziad said in a TikTok video.

She went on to disapprove of the tendencies of people to spread such false and insensitive information across social media which she termed as enabling cyberbullying.

“But anyway, I feel like it’s 2023 and if I’m over here minding my own business and you’re over there in my business, then who’s minding your business?

Anyway, we shouldn’t be in that business of creating false information around such topics, because if we’re helping spread such information, then you’re being an enabler to cyberbullying which honestly isn’t cool,” she said.

She added, “You should be rejoicing in things that make you a better individual, rather than rejoicing in things that you feel will lead to the downfall of another individual. You should do better, call yourself into a meeting.”

The dancer also shared her two cents about life, emphasizing people mind their own business more.

“I always say in life there are very simple rules. Pray to God. Work Hard. Mind your business, and always show kindness because it doesn’t take anything from you,” said Azziad.

The award-winning social media personality joins Betty Kyallo and Georgina Njenga in the list of female celebrities who have made headlines in 2023 for alleged leaked explicit videos, with content creator Georgina receiving full-blast criticism from netizens.

However, she defended herself by saying that the videos making rounds on social media were from when she was 17 years old.

