Baba meets religious leaders ahead of Supreme Court battle

Azimio la Umoja Raila Odinga (centre), his running mate Martha Karua (second right) and Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka (right) when they met religious leaders at his Karen home on August 20, 2022. PHOTO | COURTESY

Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga on Saturday met religious leaders at his Karen home as the coalition prepares to file a petition to challenge the results of the presidential election.

Speaking after the meeting, the ODM leader said that the coalition is keen to see that justice reigns in the just completed August General Election.

Mr Odinga reiterated that it is not possible for peace to reign in the country in the absence of justice.

“As Azimio, we are seeking justice. Justice is the steering gear toward reconciliation and peace. We want Kenyans to know what really happened (during counting and tallying of votes),” Mr Odinga said.

Mr Odinga later on posted message on his Twitter handle reiterating his commitment to peace in the country.

Lord, make me an instrument of your peace.

Where there is hatred, let me sow love;

where there is injury, pardon;

where there is doubt, faith;

where there is despair, hope;

where there is darkness, light;

and where there is sadness, joy. – St Francis of Assisi. pic.twitter.com/iDG2tbqYQV — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) August 20, 2022

Among the religious leaders, the included Muslims clerics, was the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit. Also present was Mr Odinga’s running mate, Martha Karua and Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Mr Odinga faulted the Independent Electoral and Boundary Commission (IEBC) for failing to deliver their mandate to Kenyans.

The Azimio coalition is expected to file a petition at the Supreme Court next week challenging the declaration of Dr William Ruto as the winner of the presidential election.