Babu Owino asks government to cover all CBC costs





Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has challenged the government to cover all costs related to the Competence Based Curriculum (CBC) education system.

According to the vocal ODM legislator, CBC is practical and should not be changed or scrapped, as several stakeholders have been calling for.

“The only change that should be made on CBC is the government taking care of all the costs. Otherwise, it is very practical and should be implemented,” said Mr Owino.

One of the harshest critics of CBC has been former secretary general of the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) Wilson Sossion, who described the education system which was introduced in Kenya in December 2017, as outcome based and not competency based.

Mr Sossion also hold the view that CBC was introduced to kill public schools because state-owned schools are struggling to keep up with the financial demands that come with the CBC curriculum.

He has also claimed that the rollout of CBC was rushed and there has been no input from education stakeholders.

Mr Sossion’s stance has divided opinion among parents, with some supporting him and others hailing the new curriculum for complimenting the life training they give their children at home.

Meanwhile, on social media Babu Owino’s sentiments have also drawn diverse views.

“(CBC) needs a serious review especially to make it cost friendly, my brother Babu,” said Mwalimu Katebes Kibet.

“But what if we revisit the old subjects like arts and craft, music and home science because if it’s about accuracy and creativity, those subjects were really doing well,” commented Absalom Juma.

“CBC is a scam. The assessment test done at the class level is structured but the one done at the national level by the examination/assessment body is objective. This is a sign of how shallow the idea was thought. Totally confusing to the children,” said O John Pamphil.

“For the first time I am supporting you in this. CBC curriculum is the best ever. Learners are being equipped fully with good moral values, skills, crucial knowledge and even their talents are nurtured without favors! Government only (needs) to iron out some issues that negatively affect (CBC) and make it more affordable to the parents. I support CBC,” said Ish Bett.

