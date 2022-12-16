Babu Owino gives conditions to working with President Ruto

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino gestures during the summons of Muranga County Women Rep Hon. Sabina Chege by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) at Anniversary Towers on February 15, 2022 over comments she made at a past rally. Picture by Francis Nderitu

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has spelled out the conditions for working with President William Ruto.

In an interview with NTV, Babu shared that he will remain a critic of the Head of State’s administration whilst giving credit where it’s due.

On whether he intends to be in President Ruto’s government, Babu said, “I am too expensive for Ruto (to buy). I could consider working with Ruto if he made me a principal ( in Kenya Kwanza) but that is tomorrow’s problem.”

Additionally, he shared that he did hail, Dr Ruto, for defeating them (Azimio la Umoja) in the August 9th elections. “I must appreciate the current president. He is a sharp person. He met in parliament and asked me Babu ‘do you believe now that I am the president?’ I told him you wisely defeated us. That man is a sharp one and we cannot underrate him.”

Explaining that the Azimio la Umoja flag bearer, Raila Odinga, could still contest for presidency in 2027, Babu shared, “Raila can still run again because constitutionally it allows him to vie, he is still fit and healthy.”

Odinga lost to Ruto in the 2022 polls and his political career remains uncertain thereafter. He has contested five times, in 1997, 2002, 2007, 2013 and 2017 and lost on each occasion.

Though he has not disclosed his intentions to vie for the seat, Odinga in almost all presidential elections has sought legal redress challenging each year’s president-elect’s win. It was only in 2017 that then Chief Justice David Maraga nullified the presidential results ordering fresh polls to be conducted within 60 days.

By then Odinga was contesting against retired President Uhuru Kenyatta who was seeking re-election. While rendering the judgement CJ Maraga said that the irregularities compromised the integrity of the presidential poll.

“Elections are not an event but a process. After considering the totality of the entire evidence, we are satisfied that the elections were not conducted in accordance with the dictates of the Constitution and the applicable principles,” he said.

