Babu Owino requests to replace Raila at Presidential debate





Youthful lawmaker Babu Owino has offered to stand in for Raila Odinga in Tuesday’s Presidential Debate against William Ruto.

Odinga, the Azimio presidential candidate has, through his handlers, announced he will not attend the debate as he cannot share the same podium with Ruto whom he accuses of, among other things, being corrupt.

Ruto, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate has, meanwhile, hit back at Odinga, accusing him of shying away from the debate because he has no agenda.

And this is where Babu Owino, real name Paul Ongili, has offered to step in.

PREPARING for the DEBATE.I will deal with Ruto ORTHOGONALLY. pic.twitter.com/75M1xyeT8P — Babu Owino (@HEBabuOwino) July 24, 2022

The lawmaker’s desire may not come to pass, however, as the organizers have put in strict rules and do not allow a missing candidate to be replaced.

The Presidential Debate organizers insist the debate will proceed as planned with or without Odinga.

The debate pits the four presidential contenders namely Mr William Ruto, Mr Raila Odinga, Prof George Wajackoyah, and Wahiga Mwaure.

The first-tier will feature the Roots Party leader Prof Wajackoyah against Mr Mwaure starting from 5pm.

Prof Wajackoyah had also called for equal opportunity for all candidates as a condition for him to attend the same debate.