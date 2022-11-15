Babu Owino reveals intention to lecture at the University of Nairobi





Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino has said he is planning to start lecturing at the University of Nairobi. Mr Owino made the revelation as a section of Kenyans lauded him for taking the time to go live online to teach and revise mathematics with secondary school students who are preparing to sit the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) national examinations.

“Summary of last Sunday’s (November 13) 2022 KCSE mathematics revision. We covered questions from Form 1 to Form 4 from 12 topics,” the MP said in his latest revision updates.

He was lauded for simplifying mathematics for students and caring about their understanding as some said teachers tended to complicate the formulas during their explanations.

One of the MP’s followers asked the Parliamentarian to consider becoming a lecturer in one of the universities in the country. This caught Mr Owino’s attention.

Also read: Exclusive: Zzero Sufuri got grade D but shines in the school of life

“I’ll start lecturing Actuarial Mathematics at the University of Nairobi,” the MP responded.

The legislator has been conducting the online revision sessions since October 29, 2022 ahead of this year’s final national examinations. He began holding these sessions when the Covid-19 pandemic affected education as the government ordered the closure of schools to slow the spread of the virus.

The shut down lasted seven months and student’s education – both in Kenya and globally – was negatively affected.

Also read: Mugithi royalty: Why I work in Gulf yet my parents are rich – Kigia Wa Esther’s son speaks

To become a lecturer at the University of Nairobi, the institution requires that an applicant holds a PhD (Doctor of Philosophy) degree in a relevant discipline from a recognized university. The applicant should have at least three years teaching experience at University level and research experience with at least 24 publication points, of which 16 should be from refereed scholarly journals.

The applicant must also be registered or meet the requirements of registration with the relevant professional body, where applicable.

Mr Owino has a First Class Bachelor of Science Degree in Actuarial Science from the University of Nairobi. He also graduated with a Second Class Honors, Upper Division Law Degree from the same institution.

It remains unknown if he meets the teaching and research experience to meet the requirements to become a lecturer at the University; and should he meet them, it remains to be seen how he will balance his demanding political work with being a lecturer.

Also read: Nairobi Governor Sakaja warns youths against crime