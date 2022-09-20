Babu Owino: Riggy G is an intelligent person but he dresses like a chief

President William Ruto with his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua at JKIA when he left for London, United Kingdom to attend Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s burial. PHOTO | PSCU

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has waded into the debate on the dressing of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua alias Riggy G.

The DP’s dress code has lately been a topic of interest on social media with stylists volunteering to style him while comedians making fun of his choice of clothing.

“Riggy G looks like a village chief. But again when I look at him he does not look like a stupid person, because he is coherent as he speaks, he has brains,” Owino said during an interview amidst laughter.

On social media, the Deputy President has been the butt of jokes for his oversized clothes.

However, last week after the swearing in ceremony of President William Ruto and his deputy, Mr Gachagua while responding to Kenyans on Twitter (KOT), said his priority is safety for his family and not the sizes of his suits.

“When I see social media people talking about dressing, that would not have been a priority for me. I needed to be alive. Now once I’m alive and I’m good I can get a good shape, trim well, reduce from 94kgs to 84kgs then fit in my old clothes,” he said.

He further explained that he gained a lot of weight during the campaigns.

“Going forward I will be back in the gym, after some time people will like what they see, we did not have time to go buy new clothes so that you can cope with the extra weight. In three months, I will be in shape and they will love what they see,” he said.

