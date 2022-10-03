Babu Owino’s response to female fan excites netizens





One brave Kenyan lady Jaber Nyiri Achiel, took it to her Facebook page, with a post tagging Embakasi Member of parliament(MP) Babu Owino asking him how his day was.

Ms Achiel on the Sunday 2, October post, complimented the lawmaker on his looks calling him ‘Mr Handsome’.

“Babu Owino, how was your day, Mr. Handsome man.”

However, in his response, Babu turned down the lady’s advances as politely as he could.

Also read: Ugandan singer Jose Chameleone spotted with Sh15m ride

The politician insisted that he is a married man saying he was at home with his wife and kids.

“I went to church with my wife and kids,” Babu responded, “Then took kids to play. It’s now my time to play with my wife.”

His response left netizens in stitches. The post attracted more than 200 likes with more than 100 comments as his supporters congratulated him for spending his time with his family.

One Okello Junior said, “Babu Owino is the first Luo man to confess he has a wife and kids and above all, he plays with them.”

The controversial lawmaker has been vocal about how lucky he is to have an educated, loving and supportive wife, Fridah Muthoni.

Also read: Another high profile death: Son of police boss shoots himself, using dad’s firearm

The two lovebirds met during their campus days at the University of Nairobi and have been married for over 10 and are now parents to two adorable daughters and always pamper each other with love on social media.

On Wednesday, October 27, Babu shared a photo with his wife, accompanied by a sweet message.

“Thank you, God, I married a solution, not a problem,” he said.

In a past interview, Fridah gushed about her hubby’s achievement and ambition saying, “You are a good man, you have a heart of gold and I was able to see that somehow. There’s also the fact that I understood your background, how many of us can make it out of a slum?”

Also read:

Before and After: Kate Actress flaunts new body after weight loss

Frozen funds? I’m not bothered, I’m being paid as DP – Riggy G

DP Gachagua promises to reward the influencer who created ‘Riggy G’ nickname

10 top celebrities roasted for their flaws by comedians