Baby Wendo on the way? Actress Dorea announces pregnancy





Dorea Chege, a Kenyan actress and media personality, has made headlines since announcing her pregnancy via a selfie video taken with a friend at an event.

The camera panned across Chege as she tenderly stroked her expanding baby bump, which has become more prominent in recent weeks.

She captioned the video posted on her Instastories, “Happy and content.”

In a previous interview, the 29-year-old actress talked about starting a family with her fiancé DJ Dibul (Dickson Ndegwa Nyathore) and even fantasized about getting a baby named Wendo.

“Having kids is definitely the plan, I want one, he wants three, and I think that’s one too many. I guess we will have to fight on that haha!” she said.

Also read: Anerlisa Muigai: Don’t want marriage? Get rich baby daddies

Chege gushed about him in numerous interviews, revealing that they met while working in the entertainment industry. In a previous interview, Chege spoke highly of her fiancé, describing him as reserved and someone who prefers to keep things simple, qualities she adores.

After blogs began speculating about their relationship, they ultimately decided to make their relationship public despite her initial reluctance.

Chege stated, “We wanted to control our narrative, so we decided to go public.”

Chege is obviously smitten with her partner, and in her own words, she will “absolutely marry this man.” She also disclosed that their plans for the size of their family differ. Brands have approached the couple about forming partnerships due to their notoriety, resulting in unanticipated advantages.

Chege stated, “It’s been a pleasure dating him; I had no idea our going public would earn us money.” “Are you aware of how satisfying it is to earn money with a loved one?”

Chege acknowledges, however, that being a celebrity couple can be difficult. “We don’t always get to live our lives like everyone else,” she said. Chege is excited for the next chapter of her life as she prepares to welcome her child with Dibul.

Also read: ‘He cannot stay without…’ says Samidoh’s ‘single again’ wife Edday Nderitu