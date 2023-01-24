Back to school: NTSA unveils App to verify roadworthyness of school buses

An officer from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) removes a number plate from a school bus during a crackdown on new generation plates, customised plates, unroadworthy vehicles and those not observing transport rules on April, 13 2021. PHOTO | BONFACE BOGITA

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has cautioned motorists to be extra careful on the road as schools re-open for the first term.

In a statement by the Government authority, parents were advised to use safe modes of transport as they ferry their children back to school.

Only compliant and roadworthy vehicles should be used, NTSA advised.

“Through the free NTSA Mobile App available on Google Play store and by simply capturing the vehicles registration number, parents and guardians can verify a number of things about the vehicle,” the statement released on Monday, January 23, 2023, read in part.

The parents were also asked to ensure that they keep the records of the Sacco and company their children use when they head to school.

The NTSA mobile application has details like the inspection status, licensed route, and validity of the Road Service License.

“It is key to verify the information before the children board the vehicle,” NTSA said.

According to the government agency, those operating Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) and school management should ensure that drivers and conductors who ferry the students meet the qualifications and also have valid badges.

Boda boda operators who operate within school zones were also gagged from riding at a speed of more than 30 Kilometers per hour – the speed limit requirement of the law.

“Children are vulnerable road users due to their size and limitations in vision and hearing, it is therefore prudent for all road users to prioritize their safety,” NTSA said.

Currently, NTSA is running a program known as Usalama Barabarani, supported by the European Union (EU), which is sensitizing motorists and pedestrians on road safety matters.

It said thousands of schools across the country have benefited from the program, which entails Lookout and Tuvuke Salama road safety.

The program includes Vivo Energy and CFAO Kenya, in which reflective lolipop stop signs and reflective bag covers have been issued to schools along high-risk roads.

NTSA said plans are also underway to incorporate road safety into the school curriculum.

