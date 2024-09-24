‘Bad Girl’ Millie hails ‘The Women Kingmakers’ documentary highlighting harassment and violence against female politicians





The Women Kingmakers documentary by Badili Africa premiered last weekend at Nairobi’s Westgate Cinema. The film pulls back the curtain on a rarely seen aspect of Kenyan politics: the crucial role of grassroots women leaders in shaping electoral outcomes.

The documentary highlights the challenges these unsung heroines face, including violence, harassment, and a lack of recognition for their contributions to Kenya’s democratic process.

“Politically active women in Kenya, especially grassroots organizers, often face violence and harassment. These attacks, both in person and online, are significant barriers to their full participation in politics,” stated Bina Maseno, Founder and Executive Director of Badili Africa during the launch of the screening.

The launch attracted veritable Kenyan politicians and civil society including outspoken self-proclaimed ‘bad girl’ Millie Mabona, a member of parliament for Suba North Millie Mabona, Njeri Maina women Representative Kirinyaga, and Swedish Ambassador Caroline Vicini among others.

“There is a lot that goes unspoken in political spaces for women, especially women candidates and grassroots mobilizers, many of whom go through harrowing experiences including violence, intimidation, and even divorce. This documentary seeks to break the silence”. noted Mrs Mabona.

One of the film’s cast, Caroline Awuor (known as ‘Mama Yao’), a political mobilizer from Embakasi Central in Nairobi, expressed hope that the documentary would lead to real change.

“As local kingmakers, we are helping to redefine political leadership and public representation in this country. We want to see a change where the politicians and leaders in power today don’t just come to us to benefit from our grassroots influence, but also to advocate for equal participation and resources for all of us,” said Ms Awuor.

The King Makers not only highlights the gaps in existing protection mechanisms for politically active women but also proposes practical solutions to prevent violence against them, particularly in marginalized communities and informal settlements.

Badili Africa hopes that by shining a light on these hidden influencers, more women will be inspired to engage in political processes and possibly run for office themselves.