Badi: NMS to hand over to Sakaja next week





The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director-General Major General Mohammed Badi says he is ready to hand over the running of the County government to the new leadership led by governor Johnson Sakaja.

Gen. Badi made the assurance during Sakaja’s inauguration at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi.

“I’ll be more than happy to hand over,” stressed Badi.

“I know that you’ll make this great county prosper. I would like to personally pledge our support to the governor.”

Governor Sakaja thanked the NMS for the efforts made in transforming Kenya’s capital.

“We’ve sat down and discussed the way forward. Nairobi will work, and we will work together. And I’m glad that Gen Badi, contrary to what has been out in the media, is very ready to fully hand over all the functions of Nairobi County to the people, we have returned the power to the people.”

NMS was established in 2019 following an agreement between former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, who was later impeached, and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

As part of the agreement, four key functions of the county including Health and Transport were transferred to NMS with an aim of effectively delivering services to the residents.

Sakaja’s swearing-in was attended by scores including President-elect William Ruto and outgoing governor Anne Kananu.