Bahati cleared to run in Mathare, thanks Uhuru

By Wangu Kanuri May 15th, 2022 1 min read

Singer Kevin Kioko alias Bahati has thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta for offering him an opportunity to serve the people of Mathare.

 

The appreciation message, which the Adhiambo hitmaker posted on his Twitter page, comes hours after he was again cleared by the Jubilee party to vie for the Mathare constituency seat.

 

Bahati’s entry into politics has been anything but straight forward.

In April, his nomination certificate was recalled by Kanini Kega, Jubilee’s National Director of Elections in unclear circumstances forcing him to address a press conference in tears.

“ODM reached out to us asking why we decided to field a candidate in a constituency that was settled on as ODM stronghold. They stated they already have a candidate for Mathare, incumbent Tom Oluoch, who will be defending his seat so we had to pull out of the race,” explained Kega.

But the musician cried foul saying the move was unfairly orchestrated to deny youth a chance to serve.

“I respect my president and honourable Raila Amolo Odinga but please give the youth of this country a chance. I know there is zoning and Mathare has been zoned as an ODM area, but for this one time give the youth of this country a chance. Give the people of Mathare a chance to get the leader they have always wanted,” he said in tears.

Bahati has if elected promised to improve the lives of Mathare residents, considered amongst the poorest in Kenya.

 

