Bahati cleared to run in Mathare, thanks Uhuru

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta dances with gospel artiste Bahati during formation of Jubilee Party on September 10, 2016 at Safaricom Stadium Kasarani. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta dances with gospel artiste Bahati during formation of Jubilee Party on September 10, 2016 at Safaricom Stadium Kasarani. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE





Singer Kevin Kioko alias Bahati has thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta for offering him an opportunity to serve the people of Mathare.

Thank You My President & My Party Leader H.E Uhuru Kenyatta for the opportunity to Bring Change in Mathare. Thank You also for giving the Youth of this Country a Chance to Bring their Contribution in the Azimio Government… May God Bless You Mr President 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3XxBq69JR0 — bahatikenya (@BahatiKenya) May 14, 2022

The appreciation message, which the Adhiambo hitmaker posted on his Twitter page, comes hours after he was again cleared by the Jubilee party to vie for the Mathare constituency seat.

Baada Ya Machozi…. Ni Bahati Tena!!! The Jubilee/Azimio Certificate is Back and Mathare Constituency Can Now Have their Favourite Candidate on the Ballot ✅ It's Official KEVIN BAHATI KIOKO will be Running as Member of Parliament Mathare Constituency with the JUBILEE/AZIMIO pic.twitter.com/Ho9ZxgDTK0 — bahatikenya (@BahatiKenya) May 13, 2022

Bahati’s entry into politics has been anything but straight forward.

In April, his nomination certificate was recalled by Kanini Kega, Jubilee’s National Director of Elections in unclear circumstances forcing him to address a press conference in tears.

“ODM reached out to us asking why we decided to field a candidate in a constituency that was settled on as ODM stronghold. They stated they already have a candidate for Mathare, incumbent Tom Oluoch, who will be defending his seat so we had to pull out of the race,” explained Kega.

But the musician cried foul saying the move was unfairly orchestrated to deny youth a chance to serve.

“I respect my president and honourable Raila Amolo Odinga but please give the youth of this country a chance. I know there is zoning and Mathare has been zoned as an ODM area, but for this one time give the youth of this country a chance. Give the people of Mathare a chance to get the leader they have always wanted,” he said in tears.

Bahati has if elected promised to improve the lives of Mathare residents, considered amongst the poorest in Kenya.